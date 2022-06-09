Did a tornado touch down in a South Jersey neighborhood on Thursday?

Thunderstorms that moved across New Jersey may have been responsible for a tornado in Camden County around dawn on Thursday.

Most people heard the thunderstorms but residents of the Deer Park development located in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township reported damage around 5:15 a.m., including a tree that went through the roof of at least one home.

Trees also fell onto several vehicles parked vehicles, according to Gloucester Township police.

Officers went door-to-door to check on residents and determined no one was injured and no houses suffered substantial damage.

Power was also knocked out by the storm but was quickly restored.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said it was sending a survey team to determine if a tornado was responsible for the damage.

Aerial view of damage in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township Aerial view of damage in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Fallen tree in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township Fallen tree in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township (Gloucester Township police) loading...

New Jersey's second tornado of the year?

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the storm escalated quickly, living up to forecasts that predicted a "super soaker."

"Heavy rain can push out a tremendous amount of air — wind. And if that wind starts rotating, you can get a little spin up — a tornado," Zarrow said.

Fallen tree in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township Fallen tree in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Zarrow said if it's determined there was a tornado, it would be New Jersey's second of 2022. The first was that quick Hazlet touchdown in May. The state averages three tornadoes a year but in 2021 the state had 13 confirmed tornadoes, according to the NJ State Climate Office.

"This was also NJ's second tornado in a row where the spin-up was so quick no Tornado Warning was issued. That just illustrates that we always must stay vigilant to unexpected surprises whenever severe weather is in the forecast," Zarrow said.

Aerial view of damage in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township Aerial view of damage in the Deer Park development in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 reasons why storm chasing in NJ is a very, very bad idea

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!