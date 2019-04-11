Did a coffee run lead to a crash with a police officer?
A New Jersey State Trooper was injured in a crash when a young driver allegedly cut him off as he was responding to a call.
Trooper Pierre Haddad is our #BlueFriday honoree this week.
He was injured when a 19 year old driver allegedly made an illegal left turn cutting off the Trooper sending them both into a ditch. The parking lot she was making a left into? Dunkin' Donuts.
The reason we're honoring Trooper Haddad this week is not because he was injured, but because despite being injured, he got out of his vehicle to assist the young driver who was also hurt. This is the kind of selfless action taken by our brave New Jersey State Troopers every single day.
Our roads and communities are safer because of the day to day action taken by those who proudly wear the NJSP uniform. We appreciate everything that Trooper Haddad and every member of the NJSP does every day for the rest of us.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: