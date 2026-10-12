If you think this is just another Dick's Sporting Goods, think again! It's basically the regular store taken to a whole new level, with more of an interactive experience where you can actually try out some of the things you're shopping for.

DICK'S House of Sport at Cherry Hill Mall Expected 2026 Opening

I've been to the one at Freehold Raceway Mall, and it's awesome! Along with all the sporting goods, sneakers, apparel, and equipment that you would find at Dick's Sporting Goods, you can actually put some of it to the test.

Want to try out that new bat? Step into the batting cage and take a few swings. You can also take on the climbing wall and check out other interactive areas throughout the store. There will also be an outdoor field and sports cages to measure and track your performance.



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DICK'S House of Sport at Cherry Hill Mall is expected to open within the next few months, which is great timing with the holidays right around the corner.

I was at the traditional store in Mount Laurel behind the Moorestown Mall recently, and people were talking about how cool this location is going to be for the area. With DICK'S House of Sport opening just a few miles away, I'm excited for the grand opening and seeing everything it has to offer!

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