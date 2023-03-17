A customer favorite bakery in South Jersey just closed one location
🍰 A South Jersey bakery has closed a newer location, after just over 2 years
🍰 The NJ bakery has remained a go-to for decades
🍰 Economic uncertainty, inflation remain concerns for NJ business owners in 2023
A popular South Jersey bakery has closed up its newer location — while reassuring customers it will continue service at its first, longtime shop.
DiBatolo Bakery has offered custom cakes, pastries and desserts in Collingswood since 1969.
In late 2020, a second storefront was opened in Haddonfield.
On Feb. 7, the bakery shared to its Instagram account that the second location was closing.
"Thank you to our loyal customers for your amazing support. Although we are closing our Haddonfield location, we can continue to be a part of your special gatherings and celebrations at our Collingswood location and the upcoming expansion of its hours," the post said.
Its flagship location at 667 Haddon Avenue in Collingswood has built a loyal customer base in the decades its been open.
In an annual survey, a Middlesex County based commercial real estate services firm recently found that retailer outlook was positive while also still grappling with economic and inflation uncertainty.
Levin Management Corporation in North Plainfield found about 70% of respondents were optimistic about store performance in 2023, while just over 28% anticipated their company would open additional locations this year.
Top overall concerns were economic uncertainty and inflation, according to the same data.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.