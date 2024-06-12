NJ senior arrested by FBI

Thousands of child sex abuse files recovered

NJ man heads to prison

A 73-year-old Camden County man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for possessing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Robert Giles, of Collingswood, previously pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to possession of child pornography.

Camden County

FBI agents had carried out a search at Giles’ home in April 2022, and seized electronic devices that included two laptops and an external drive, according to his indictment.

A forensic exam of those devices revealed over 45,000 “unique files” containing videos and images of children being sexually abused, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court in Camden.

After his prison term, Giles has also been sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $186,500 in fines.

