Admittedly, I don’t know much about diabetes, but I’ve learned a lot over the past few weeks. My friend Michael Martocci, one of the best performers from our state, lost his mother-in-law a few years ago from the disease. He and his wife Desirae started a foundation in her name to keep her memory alive and help those impacted by the disease.

The Deborah Podolsky Foundation raises funds to help families dealing with the impact of the disease. The Foundation doesn’t pay salaries so the money raised can go directly to help those in need.

On Saturday night, September 14th, I’ll be hosting a special event at Jacques Catering in Middletown. The Duprees will be performing along with Jersey Sound for a night of great music, dinner, dancing and open bar.

Remember that anyone can be impacted by this disease. We had a caller talking about her grandson being diagnosed at four years old.

Hope to see you there. Great event, important cause. This event is the kick off event to a busy fall season full of charities, music, comedy, a little bit of everything. Make sure you continue to check out my appearance page for details!

