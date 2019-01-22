Spadea LIVE and in person!

In between hosting the top rated radio morning show in New Jersey and his weekly TV news show "Chasing News" on Fox TV, Bill Spadea appears at numerous events throughout New Jersey.

From comedy shows, to charity events, to music festivals, Spadea is busy and you have many opportunities to join him in a location near you.

Here are a few events coming up:

CFC Loud-N-Clear: Winter Gala - Circle of Life

When: Friday, March 1, 2019; 7pm-11pm

Where: Battleground Country Club in Manalapan, NJ

Join Spadea and event co-host Jessica Gibson for the annual Winter Gala at Battleground Country Club on Friday, March 1st to benefit CFC Loud-N-Clear. Outstanding organization and important cause as Spadea continues to support sober living efforts and the battle to defeat addiction in New Jersey. Click HERE for more information .

Garden State C.O.P.S. First Annual Black & Blue Ball

When: Friday, March 29, 2019; 7pm-12am

Where: Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune, NJ

Join Bill at this event to help families of COPS who have been killed in the line of duty. For more information and ticket details, click HERE .

Comedy Event with New Jersey AniMeals

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019; 6pm-10pm

Where: Polish American Club in Whitehouse Station, NJ

Bill will be helping this NJ charity raise money to help animals in need. Tickets include a buffet dinner, dessert and soft drinks. For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE .

Comedy at Catch a Rising Star

When: Friday, April 12, 2019 & Saturday, April 13, 2019

Where: Catch a Rising Star at the Hyatt Regency Princeton in Princeton, NJ

Bill Spadea, Jay Black, Jessica Gibson and comedian Troy Moore (one night only) will be performing a show Friday night and two shows on Saturday night. Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Somerset Patriots Opening Day

When: Friday, April 26, 2019; 7:05pm

Where: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ

Bill Spadea will be throwing out the first pitch at Opening Day for the Somerset Patriots. Click HERE for details .

New Jersey Right To Life Banquet Dinner

When: Friday, May 3, 2019; 6:30pm

Where: Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Brunswick, NJ

Join Bill Spadea as he hosts the 2019 NJRTL Banquet Dinner. Find all information and tickets HERE .

American Legion Jersey Boys State

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019

Where: Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ

Bill Spadea will be speaking to high school juniors that are a part of the American Legion Jersey Boys State program. Click HERE for more information.

EasterSeals New Jersey presents: Play with Purpose Fundraising Event

When: Saturday, May 11, 2019; 10am

Where: Sportika in Manalapan, NJ

Enjoy FUN recreational activities that are for all abilities, ages and fitness levels. PLAY is an important part of the mission of Easterseals New Jersey and of everyone’s overall wellness. For more information, click HERE .

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

