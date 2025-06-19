We made the announcement on Wednesday on our show that I am leaving the Dennis & Judi Show on July 31. That is when my current contract expires and I felt this would be a good time to step into a new role.

Two of my children live out of state and it's difficult to sneak in quick visits. But now it won’t be. I’ll get to spend longer periods with my kids and grandkids, and just hopefully take and enjoy what life has to offer.

There is no drama and no intrigue. Judi and I are still very good friends, almost like brother and sister. We're both grateful that they threw us together back in 1997. The chemistry was instant and the laughter has never stopped. Yeah, there have been some tumultuous times thrown in there as well, but it was all good. So, so, so good.

I was lucky enough to be a part of radio’s heyday. Don’t get me wrong: Our ratings are still very high, and for that, I am extremely grateful.

But I will still be a part of the radio station, filling in when the need arises. I'll possibly be doing some appearances and definitely some writing for NJ1015.com.

The radio station plans to bring back our famous diner tour for one last round of live broadcasts, and they've planned a tribute night at Parx Casino for Thursday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

If it weren’t for the listeners, none of the past 32 years at New Jersey 101.5 would have been possible. I have heard from so many wonderful people who have expressed warm feelings.

As Judi and I have said many times on the air, sometimes what people say about their experience listening is better than any paycheck you could receive at the end of the week.

Thank you so much to the people who listened over the years. Without you, none of the blessings that I have experienced through this job would’ve been possible. I am forever grateful for the opportunity and your support.

I want to thank the management of the radio station who have supported us through thick and thin.

But mostly, I want to thank Judi. Without her, I would not have been here for this long. And I certainly would not have enjoyed the success and joy of my career for the last 28 years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

