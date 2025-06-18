Chances are, if you live in Central or North Jersey, you may not have heard the name of Skinny Joey Merlino. But if you live in South Jersey, that name is all too familiar.

He made news back in the '80s as a "reputed“ mobster in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. He spent 10 years in federal prison for his alleged misdeeds, even though we all know the mafia doesn’t exist.

Skinny Joey‘s been out a while, and his latest venture is Skinny Joey‘s Cheesesteaks. His first store opened a couple of months ago in his old neighborhood of South Philadelphia. It happens to be my old neighborhood, too.

What to expect from Skinny Joey‘s Cheesesteaks

So, my siblings and I decided to check it out last week. The crowds have died down somewhat, but it was still pretty busy on a Friday afternoon in June.

Parking is an issue, but there is some “South Philly"-style parking right next to his shop.

Is it worth a trip across the river to Philly from Jersey? For the novelty, I guess. For the quality of the cheesesteak? I’ve had better.

The bread was good. The steak was a little greasy but definitely a delicious cheesesteak nonetheless.

It definitely will do well around the country since the competition isn't as tough as in this area. Joey plans on franchising the joint and opening them up around the country. We wish him well.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

