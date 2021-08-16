Delran, NJ soccer icon Carli Lloyd is retiring after 2021 season
DELRAN — Carli Lloyd is hanging up her cleats, professionally, after this season. The Olympic star and soccer pro announced her retirement on Monday.
Lloyd most recently won a bronze medal with Team USA women's soccer in Tokyo.
At age 39, she became the oldest U.S. women’s soccer Olympian, ever.
Lloyd previously clinched two gold medals in the 2012 and 2008 Olympic Games, and also is a two-time FIFA World Cup Champion.
U.S. Soccer has been planning to announce four fall friendly matches taking place in September and October. She’ll finish the National Women’s Soccer League season with NJ/NY Gotham FC.
The Delran High School and Rutgers University graduate has been playing for NJ/NY Gotham, formerly Sky Blue, since 2018. Her professional club career has spanned a total of 12 years and six teams.
“As I near the end of my career, being able to close it out in New Jersey is truly special,” Lloyd said in a written release.