Delivery driver critically injured during South Brunswick stop

Police in South Brunswick reported that a delivery driver was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. The incident happened around 5:30 on Fresh Ponds Road near Dean Rhode Hall Road when the 47-year-old North Bergen man had gotten out of his truck.

As the man, who police did not identify, was walking he was it by a 2011 Mercedes Benz being driven by a 31-year-old North Brunswick man. The delivery driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene after the incident which is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Merkler at 732-329-4646.

