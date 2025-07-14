🚨 A truck cab went off the Delaware River Bridge early Friday morning

🚨 The cab was located in 20 feet of water

🚨 The body of a driver from Brooklyn was recovered on Sunday

The driver of a truck that went off the Delaware Memorial Bridge in the pre-dawn hours Friday has been identified.

Delaware River & Bay Authority spokesman James Salmon said Zair Murzakov, 35, of Brooklyn, New York was behind the wheel when the truck, also called a bobtail, crashed into a concrete wall on the downside of the bridge heading into Delaware, went across three lanes and off the left side of the bridge into the Delaware River below.

He was the only person inside the cab, which was the only vehicle involved.

ALSO READ: NJ cop recovers after being hit by speeding NJ Transit bus

Return the victim home

Recovery crews found the cab in about 20 feet of water late Friday morning and moved a crane and barge being used with an adjacent dredging project to help remove it. The search was temporarily suspended on Friday night due to water and tide conditions. Murzakov's body was recovered on Sunday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to repatriate his body to his native Kazakhstan

"Let’s unite in compassion — to honor a fellow driver, a father, a husband, a son — and help his family say goodbye properly, surrounded by their loved ones, in their own land," campaign organizer Dila Mukhamed wrote.

The cab was registered to XFR8 of West Chester Township, Ohio.

Spot on the Delaware River Bridge where a truck cab went into the water below. Spot on the Delaware River Bridge where a truck cab went into the water below. ( (NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By July, the number of layoffs had well more than doubled. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant