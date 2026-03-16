Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A nasty weather day could spawn tornadoes in the Garden State, warns the National Weather Service.

"The threat for significant severe weather across portions of the area for Monday continues to increase," The National Weather Service in Mount Holly posted on Facebook. "Damaging winds are the biggest threat but there could also be a few tornadoes."

Wind advisories go into effect for more than half of New Jersey's counties starting at 2 p.m. Monday.

The danger of damaging storms increases as we move through the day and into the evening.

"There will be some showers and storms around during the day tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Some of these could be severe but the greatest threat for more widespread significant severe weather will be in the evening as a line of storms moves across the area from west to east," according to the Weather Service.

A blue jay with suspected road salt poisoning was treated for weeks at the Raptor Trust in Morris County before being released recently into the wild (The Raptor Trust via Facebook video) A blue jay with suspected road salt poisoning was treated for weeks at the Raptor Trust in Morris County before being released recently into the wild (The Raptor Trust via Facebook video) loading...

⚫ A blue jay was released back into the wild after weeks of rehabilitation at a New Jersey bird rescue.

⚫ The bird was found weak and disoriented, likely suffering from salt exposure linked to winter road treatment.

⚫ After care and monitoring, the blue jay regained strength and flew free again in a heartwarming #FreedomFriday release.

LONG HILL — A blue jay got another lease on life after it was successfully released back into the wild a few days ago in Morris County.

Morris County wildlife rescue: Blue jay released after rehabilitation

Volunteers at the Raptor Trust in Millington had been caring for the bird for a few weeks, after it came to them weak and disoriented with suspected salt poisoning from road salt, according to the non-profit bird rehabilitation’s Facebook page.

“After supportive care, fluids, and close monitoring, the blue jay regained strength, coordination, and the ability to fly strongly again, the moment we worked so hard for,” the Raptor Trust wrote.

Teachers may be cut at Westwood Regional School District at health insurance costs soar (Google Maps/Canva) Teachers may be cut at Westwood Regional School District at health insurance costs soar (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

🔴 Schools in Bergen and Ocean counties report health premium hikes of up to 32%.

🔴 Hikes threaten mass layoffs and the elimination of vital student programs.

🔴 Districts say small bumps in state aid can't cover multi-million dollar budget deficits.

WASHINGTON (Bergen) — Teachers in school districts throughout New Jersey may lose their jobs because of rising health insurance costs that are out of control.

New Jersey schools are facing the same inflationary pressures that have increased the costs of utilities and groceries for families. That's what Westwood Regional School District Superintendent Patrick McQueeney said in a letter to parents earlier this month.

In one year, staff health insurance premiums soared 32% in the Westwood Regional School District, said McQueeney. Prescription benefits have also gone up 25%.

That will drain another $3.2 million from next school year's budget. New data from the state Department of Education shows that Westwood Regional will see a 6% rise in state aid. The $240,000 increase to just over $4.2 million is far from enough to cover the difference.

The district may have to choose between staff reductions and cutting entire student programs. At a recent board meeting, McQueeney said superintendents from three other school districts "were in the same boat as us, wishing and hoping that there's going to be something done at a higher level with regards to health insurance premiums."

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) loading...

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Explosions echoed across Beirut early Monday as Israel struck the Lebanese capital. It also launched a new wave of attacks on Tehran, while Dubai was forced to temporarily close its airport after an Iranian drone hit a fuel tank.

Since being attacked by the United States and Israel more than two weeks ago, Iran has been regularly hitting Israel, American bases and its Gulf Arab neighbors’ energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

It has also effectively stopped shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported, giving rise to growing fears of a global energy crisis and putting pressure on Washington as consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump.

Brent crude, the international standard, remained stubbornly over $100 a barrel on Monday. It was at $104 in early trading, up nearly 45% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. It has spiked as high as about $120 during the conflict.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a press briefing on the Iran war powers resolution at the Capitol, Monday, March 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a press briefing on the Iran war powers resolution at the Capitol, Monday, March 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States’ war with Iran is entering its third week, but Congress has yet to publicly test the Trump administration’s case for the conflict.

Republicans in Congress have so far side-stepped public debate over the war, even as Senate Democrats reach for every tool at their disposal to demand hearings with Trump administration officials. Increasingly frustrated, Democrats are threatening this week to force a series of votes on the war, hoping that the effort to gum up the Senate’s voting schedule will prod Republicans to action.

“We’ve had no oversight whatsoever over what the executive is doing as we’re spending a billion dollars a day, and we have failed to have any real substantive debate or discussion,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

The role of Congress in the deliberations is an unsettled question with enormous stakes, given that lawmakers have the power to shape the trajectory of the conflict as it grows in cost and casualties. So far, 13 military members have been killed and billions of dollars have been spent, but President Donald Trump has not sought congressional approval for attacking Iran.

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Average NJ gas prices as of March 12, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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