Deer are dying all over New Jersey — but not because of hunters

The deer population is being thinned out, not by hunters and not even by car accidents.

Deer are being killed in New Jersey in great numbers by Mother Nature. She is far more brutal than hunters or unsuspecting motorists.

People in some towns are complaining of the stench of rotting deer carcasses in their neighborhoods. On the Millstone Township Facebook page residents traded stories of the strong odor in various parts of their town.

Deer are being killed off by something called EHD, or Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. It's caused by a small insect called a midge that enters the deer through their noses and kills them slowly in a matter of days. It's not a danger to humans and there is no cause for alarm among the public.

It's probably due to the overabundance of deer in our densely populated state.

Dead deer are being picked up along roadsides all over New Jersey in record numbers. And you can imagine how many more are not in sight off in the woods dying a horrible, painful death.

The deer are so sick that one friend of mine was able to walk right up to a 10-point buck that was took weak to flee. They can be seen panting and drooling and frothing at the mouth.

If you see sick or dead deer in your area, the N.J. Fish & Wildlife ask you to report it to them. There is a form at the bottom of the page at this link.

So, if you're anti-hunting because you think it's cruel and unnecessary, what's happening to the out-of-control deer population in our state is far more horrific.

