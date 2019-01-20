Deaths of two NJ men, one struck by a train, are linked, cops say

GARFIELD — Police said there is a connection between a man killed by a NJ Transit train and a murder victim found in a Garfield home on Saturday.

A man was reported struck by a train in what city police termed an apparent suicide just before 4 p.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Several hours later police were notified of a body found lying in a pool of blood in a basement apartment at 27 Macarthur Avenue. Police said the second man was attacked and is the victim of a homicide.

An investigation determined that the deaths were related, though as of Sunday afternoon police did not disclose further details nor the identities of either man, pending notification of family members.

The Daily Voice reported that police said the two men were roommates sharing the apartment. The 55-year-old man struck by the train had an Ecuadorian passport on his person, according to the report, and the 25-year-old victim found in the apartment was struck by a blunt object.

