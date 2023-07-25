Dead on school bus, Disturbing new details — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Disturbing new details in death of special needs student on school bus

Fajr Williams Fajr Williams (Fajr Williams) loading...

Bus monitor Amada Davila looked at her phone with the ear buds plugged in as 6-year-old Fajr Atiya Williams struggled in her wheel chair, according to the complaint and affidavit obtained in the case by NJ.com.

The lap belt and and ankle restraints were not put in place by Davila which have contributed to the bumps in the road tightening the harness around her neck.

Cameras on the bus show the girl “struggled violently for her life flailing her arms and legs,” making a shriek or gasp and kicking the window.

⬛ Boy sleeping in parked car after NJ crabbing trip is killed

Javier Velez Javier Velez (Devin Alford via GoFundMe) loading...

ABSECON — A sleeping 8-year-old boy was killed when the car he was riding in was hit while it was parked along a highway early Sunday morning.

The boy was crabbing with his father who parked their 1995 Honda on the shoulder along the westbound side of Route 30 (White Horse Pike) around 3:25 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Edward Johnston, 25, from Egg Harbor City, went to the right side of the highway and struck the parked car. The boy was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead.

⬛ Can I kill a bat in my home?

Little brown bat (Leah Wells) Little brown bat (Leah Wells) loading...

What's the first thing you'd do if you found a bat in your house or apartment?

With the Garden State being home to nine species of bats, that nightmare scenario is actually a reality for countless New Jerseyans on a yearly basis — and some of you reached out to us for advice.

The actual solution is far from scientific. And as long as you don't suspect the bat made contact with anyone, the fix is quite quick ... but nerve-racking.

⬛ Teen confesses to calling bomb threats at Hooters in NJ

Hooter in East Brunswick Hooter in East Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

EAST BRUNSWICK — An Old Bridge teen admitted to police making two bomb threats against a Hooters restaurant.

The first threat was called 9:30 p.m. July 15 to the restaurant on Route 18 claiming there was a bomb in the bathroom, according to East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco The Middlesex County bomb-sniffing K9 was brought to the restaurant and determined there was no explosive.

Another threat was phoned in from the same phone number on July 19 just before 2 p.m., which led to the evacuation of the restaurant while neighbors were told to shelter in place. Once again, the bomb dog found no explosive device, LoSacco said,

⬛ Staten Island has NJ's back in fight over Manhattan's new tolls

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, Gov.Phil Murphy Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Gov.Phil Murphy (Jake Hirsch/NJ Governor's Office) loading...

Staten Island will join New Jersey in fighting congestion pricing in Manhattan with a lawsuit of their own over the lack of a full environmental impact study.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a lawsuit by the state against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration because an environmental impact study was not done, which he said "short-circuited" the normal process.

Calling it a "driving tax" on roads already paid for, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella announced his borough's lawsuit Sunday. He said the federal government admitted that air quality will get worse with congestion pricing in place despite New York City's claim the air will improve.

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot

How much you need to earn to be in each state's Top 1% This is how much you need to earn to be in the Top 1% of income owners in each state of these two states, including New Jersey, according to a study by SmartAsset. For the full list of states, see the study at SmartAsset

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.