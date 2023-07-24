Boy sleeping in parked car after NJ crabbing trip is killed

🔴 An 8-year-old boy was sleeping in the car after crabbing with his dad along Route 30

🔴 Edward Johnston hit their car when he drove of the right side of the road

🔴 Additional charges could be brought as the crash investigation continues

ABSECON — A sleeping 8-year-old boy was killed when the car he was riding in was hit while it was parked along a highway early Sunday morning.

The boy was crabbing with his father who parked their 1995 Honda on the shoulder along the westbound side of Route 30 (White Horse Pike) around 3:25 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Edward Johnston, 25, from Egg Harbor City, went to the right side of the highway and struck the parked car. The boy was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnston was issued several driving summons with additional charges possible.

Route 30 in Absecon Route 30 in Absecon (Canva) loading...

Crabbing with dad

The boy's mother, Kaylah Smith told Breaking AC that her son, Javier Velez, was in the back seat sleeping as his father, Orlando Velez, packed up the car.

Kaylah told Breaking AC Orlando Velez liked to take his boys crabbing in Absecon because it was peaceful compared to their home city of Philadelphia.

Javi's younger brother Jerry was also on the trip.

The Prosecutor's Office asked witnesses to the crash to call 609-909-7885 or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

It's the 18th fatal crash in Atlantic County in 2023 and the second on Route 30, according to State Police records.

