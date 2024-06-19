Dangerous heat triggers school closings — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — More than 5 years since its last spin for the public, a century-old carousel is ready to make its comeback.

According to Seaside Heights, the Floyd L. Moreland Carousel will be open to the public starting on Wednesday, July 3, following years of maintenance.

It's scheduled for a 6 p.m. opening ahead of the July 4 holiday.

ABSECON — A school official already facing legal troubles has another court date after parking in a handicapped spot at Home Depot.

La’Quetta Small, the superintendent of Atlantic City schools, was caught making the faux pas in late May. She's also the wife of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Video posted to Facebook by former AC council candidate John Exadaktilos showed Small's Chevy Tahoe double parked in a handicapped space at the Absecon Home Depot. Exadaktilos said he called the police.

Residents of Burlington County are being tormented on a regular basis, and officials in New Jersey aren't exactly sure what to do about it.

Several officials in the Garden State have sent a letter to the mayor of Philadelphia, urging the city to take charge and get a handle on so-called boom parties that send reverberations across the Delaware River and into New Jersey homes.

A Jersey Shore steakhouse owner has been pushed to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for 13 workers, according to federal labor officials.

Dariusz Targonski, owner of Flames Brazilian Steakhouse in Belmar, paid hourly employees straight-time wages for all hours worked, investigators found.

That was in spite of their being legally entitled to an overtime rate when working over 40 hours in a week.

The threat of record high heat today and the rest of the week is prompting schools officials to consider early dismissals.

These are the final days of the school year, and many schools already had half-days scheduled. Many are also closed today in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

In Central and North Jersey a handful of districts have already announced early dismissals for Thursday and Friday.

