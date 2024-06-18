⚫ New Jersey officials have sent a letter to the mayor of Philadelphia

⚫ Parties across the Delaware River are wreaking havoc here

⚫ NJ is offering to send officers to Philly

Residents of Burlington County are being tormented on a regular basis, and officials in New Jersey aren't exactly sure what to do about it.

Several officials in the Garden State have sent a letter to the mayor of Philadelphia, urging the city to take charge and get a handle on so-called boom parties that send reverberations across the Delaware River and into New Jersey homes.

"Imagine your bedroom would be in the middle of Studio 54, and it's happening from 9 o'clock ... to 2, 3 in the morning," state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, told New Jersey 101.5.

Singleton, who used to live in Palmyra and experienced the nuisance himself, joins other local legislators, as well as the Burlington County Sheriff and county commissioners on the letter to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"As you may know, for years, the noise pollution emanating from the boom car parties in Philadelphia has kept families awake all night long, on both sides of the river," the letter says. "Unfortunately, these gatherings have increased in frequency, no longer just a nuisance in the summer months, but all year long, and not just on the weekend, but often during the week as well."

What is a boom party?

The bothersome gatherings feature vehicles that are equipped with powerhouse speaker systems. They'll all meet at the same spot — in an abandoned parking lot, for example — and the vehicle owners blast music for everyone to hear.

"Our constituents have long voiced their concerns. We have heard and listened to these calls for help," the letter says. "However, with Philadelphia outside of our jurisdiction, we must rely on Philadelphia authorities and law enforcement to properly address this issue."

Philadelphia has a law in place that specifically targets boom parties. Violations can result in fines or vehicle seizures.

Currently, it appears the law is just "words on paper," the letter says.

New Jersey has a law on the books as well, but that covers any events that occur within the state's borders.

According to Singleton, New Jersey officials have met with elected officials, community groups, and law enforcement in Philadelphia in order to address the issue, to no avail.

An offer has even been made by police in New Jersey to send officers across the river to participate in a "joint task force" targeting boom parties, Singleton said.

"As we enter the summer months, we know this is an issue that will undoubtedly continue to negatively impact our quality of life," the letter reads.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Mayor Parker for comment.

