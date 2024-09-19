Dad defends daughter, now facing charges — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ NJ hospital workers could lose jobs in year's biggest layoff
Roughly 2,600 workers for three North Jersey hospitals have been given notice that layoffs loom before year’s end.
In three separate labor notices, CarePoint Health listed Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City and Hoboken University Medical Center for possible layoffs by Dec. 12.
⬛ 3 students questioned after threats to NJ schools
FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Police found that an online threat against schools on Wednesday had been posted by a 10-year-old, one of three students around the state who were questioned by law enforcement.
A "disturbing" video containing what police determined to be a "potential threat" led to an immediate increase in police presence at the district's four schools around 8 a.m. as students were arriving for the day, according to a statement from Franklin Police Chief Matthew DeCesari.
⬛ Retail store employee 'perv' arrested on new charges in NJ
A former Target employee was arrested again on Tuesday on new charges of possession of child pornography.
Police from Wall and Lakewood, as well as officers from the Ocean and Monmouth county prosecutor's offices, executed a search warrant on David Sutton’s home on Lanes Mills Road in Lakewood.
Sutton, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and fourth-degree lewdness.
⬛ Indictment: NJ power couple punched, beat and knocked out child
ATLANTIC CITY — The mayor of and his wife — who is the superintendent of the city school district — have been indicted on charges of child abuse, months after their arrests in a case that also ensnared a school principal.
Marty Small Sr. and 47-year-old La’Quetta Small were both indicted with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The 50-year-old mayor was also indicted with third-degree counts of terroristic threats and aggravated assault.
⬛ Father defends daughter, now facing charges
A dad defending his daughter is now charged with making terroristic threats.
The daughter was reportedly the victim of photo sharing among classmates. The father went to Paulsboro High School to sign her out of class. He instead went inside a classroom and confronted a 15-year-old student and demanded he apologize to his daughter.
Video of the incident shows it nearly came to blows before the father was escorted out of the classroom and made to leave the school.
A Gloucester County grand jury returned the indictment against the father this week.
