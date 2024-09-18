Retail store employee ‘perv’ arrested on new charges in NJ

🔵 An ex-Target employee is charged with possession of child pornography

A former Target employee was arrested again on Tuesday on new charges of possession of child pornography.

Police from Wall and Lakewood, as well as officers from the Ocean and Monmouth county prosecutor's offices, executed a search warrant on David Sutton’s home on Lanes Mills Road in Lakewood.

Sutton, 20, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and fourth-degree lewdness.

Sutton was first arrested last month after Target management at the Route 35 store in Wall found Sutton pointing his cell phone up a female customer’s skirt.

Sutton ran away when the police arrived but he was caught a short time later and charged with invasion of privacy, obstruction of justice, and harassment, police said.

On Aug. 28, detectives searched Sutton’s cell phone and found a large amount of child sex abuse images, police said.

He was being held Wednesday at the Monmouth County jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Wall Township Police Detective Division at 732-449-4500.

