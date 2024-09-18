TV-famous NJ restaurant couldn’t survive, closing Sept. 30

⚫ A brick-oven Italian restaurant is closing for good on Sept. 30

⚫ The restaurant was featured on an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares"

⚫ Sons of the owner are TikTok stars but failed to promote the business

DUMONT — A restaurant in Bergen County that was showcased on reality television because it was struggling to stay afloat plans to officially shut down.

In a social media post, the Italian restaurant Da Mimmo announced that the doors will be closing for good on Sept. 30.

"Launching and growing this family restaurant in such a wonderful community has been an incredible experience, Gordon Ramsay and all!" the post says.

Ramsay, a celebrity chef, visited Da Mimmo for an episode of his program "Kitchen Nightmares" that aired in October 2023.

The restaurant, which has been operating as Da Mimmo since 2022, was roasted by Ramsay for making him wait just to eat "cold," bland" food.

During the episode, two of the owner's sons were blasted by Ramsay for failing to promote the restaurant on social media — Vito Gigante and Vincent Gigante both have large followings on TikTok.

A third son, Antonio, is the restaurant's pizza chef. The "bittersweet" Facebook post by the restaurant intimated that the family's days of doing business in Dumont aren't completely over.

"This journey has opened new doors for our talented pizza chef Antonio, allowing him to flourish and experience new opportunities," the post says. "While we're sad to say goodbye, we're excited for what's ahead."

