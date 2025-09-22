Your grandmother made it, and you just accepted that gagootz means delicious.

That is, if you like squash.

Jodi and I don't like it, we LOVE it!

Our friends John and Tracy have a beautiful farm in Hunterdon County and late summer is the perfect time to harvest all the best vegetables, to jar, freeze and eat right away. Over the weekend, he brought us the last of the cucuzza.

Harvesting gagootz in Hunterdon County farms

Some of these monster plants were more than 4 feet long! We spent a nice afternoon prepping the squash for the freezer so we can enjoy farm fresh food on our Thanksgiving table.

The process is simple:

Cut the squash into foot long pieces, then peel them.

Cut them in half long ways and scoop out the seeds.

Cut into smaller pieces, do not add anything to the squash before bagging them in freezer safe bags. About a cup and a half per bag.

As far as the 'eat today' group, it's simple, sauté on low to medium heat in olive oil

Add salt, pepper and garlic.

So very good!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

