Crumbl cookie chain opens another location in New Jersey

MONTVALE — If you've got a sweet tooth in Bergen County, the temptation is real.

Crumbl, a franchise bakery chain that specializes in cookies, has opened the doors on another location — the second in the county.

Nov. 8 was opening day for the latest location in New Jersey, at 100 Market St. in Montvale.

Crumbl's menu rotates on a weekly basis. Its massive cookies are the main draw, but the chain also offers mini pies and cakes.

Crumbl in Montvale is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Montvale location is closed on Sundays.

A Crumbl shop opened in earlier this year in Paramus.

Crumbl locations in New Jersey

Customers can stop in for treats, or your local shop may offer delivery. Crumbl offers online ordering and catering as well.

According to a map on the Crumbl website, the chain has 20 locations in New Jersey:

⚫ Brick

⚫ Bridgewater

⚫ Cherry Hill

⚫ Clark

⚫ Hamilton (Mercer County)

⚫ Holmdel

⚫ Manalapan

⚫ Mays Landing

⚫ Millville

⚫ Montvale

⚫ Morris Plains

⚫ Mount Laurel

⚫ North Brunswick

⚫ Ocean

⚫ Paramus

⚫ Princeton

⚫ Rockaway

⚫ Turnersville

⚫ Union

⚫ Wayne

There are more than 1,000 Crumbl locations across the 50 states.

