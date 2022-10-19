Popular Netflix show is causing a problem in Westfield, NJ

WESTFIELD — A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood.

“The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week.

READ MORE: 'The Watcher' on Netflix: What’s true, what’s not

Before the limited thriller series starring Bobby Canavale and Naomi Watts debuted, the house at 657 Boulevard was already drawing some attention, as the trailer was out.

As of Wednesday, police caution tape was put up around the property’s perimeter.

Several Facebook posts mentioned that there were a number of cars lined up outside the house, as "People were coming from all over New Jersey to take photos."

https://nj1015.com/the-watcher-house-on-netflix-what-really-happened/

The Broaddus family has moved on from the house on Boulevard — which sold at a loss in 2019 after a few letters from an unknown stalker unnerved them enough to never fully move in.

There is an entirely different family living at the residence, not connected to the mysterious situation that the Netflix series is loosely based on.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey