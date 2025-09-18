Crispy Cones opens in NJ, a Shark Tank approved dessert dream
Get ready, New Jersey! Your sweet tooth is about to go on a magical ride.
Crispy Cones has officially opened its very first Garden State location, right in the heart of Edison at Wick Plaza on Route 1.
Let’s be real — this isn’t your grandfather’s scoop shop.
Crispy Cones
Imagine a freshly baked, rotisserie-grilled dough cone (yes, you read that right — grilled dough), rolled in cinnamon sugar or a specialty powder if you’re feeling a little spicy, then filled with a heavenly swirl of soft-serve ice cream.
Then… wait for it… It’s customized with your choice of spreads, toppings, fresh fruit, whipped cream, and a drizzle of sauce.
It’s like if a pastry chef and an ice cream truck had a baby, and that baby was raised in dessert heaven.
That’s a Crispy Cone.
Crispy Cones in Edison
Edison Mayor Sam Joshi is even getting in on the hype, sharing the news on Facebook:
Come try handcrafted ice cream with freshly baked cones! The cones are baked fresh daily and this is their first location in N.J.
Crispy Cones was created by Jeremy Carlson and his wife, Kaitlyn, who went from fans of “Shark Tank” to stars on it.
Their European-inspired treat caught the eyes - or should I say taste buds - of the sharks in season 14, and now they’re spreading the cone love across the U.S..
They were in 12 states from California to Florida, and finally to the Garden State, their 13th.
Grab a friend and go on a European dessert vacation without leaving the state. You’ll thank me later.
