The sixth installment of the Scream franchise is finally out and Paramount Pictures has a fun way of promoting the film.

Through their website, you can have Ghostface himself (or herself, depending on which film you’re watching) call a friend to have a classic “I want to know who I’m looking at” type phone conversation.

All you have to do is submit your friend’s name and number.

For example, here’s what I got when I put in my name and number:

Is this Kylie? Oh good. I’m happy I finally get to speak to you, Kylie. We’ve never met… not officially but I feel like I already know you. It’s funny how you can see someone’s true character when they’re alone… or at least when they think they’re alone. *Chuckle* I have one question for you, Kylie: guess where I’m hiding.

Not really a question, Ghostface, more of a demand, but I’ll give it to you. It’s a properly spooky voicemail, and thankfully the call didn't end the same way Casey Becker's did.

There’s a variety of messages, so it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get the same phrasing, but the other memos I heard have the same Ghostface tone.

Of course, only do this to friends of yours who are fans of the franchise, don’t use this promotion to actually scare anyone.

You can hit up Ghostface here.

Returning to star in Scream VI are Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Also returning for the first time since Scream 4 is Hayden Pannettiere as Kirby. Neve Campbell will unfortunately not be reprising her role of Sidney Prescott.

In this movie, the killings happen outside of Woodsboro, instead Ghostface has taken his/her stalking to New York City.

Scream VI is in theaters now.

