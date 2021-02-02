Crazy things New Jerseyans do in the snow

Driving home Monday afternoon, the snow started coming down at a pretty good clip again. I live in an area of very few hills. I mean none! So, sledding can be a challenge. But we do have plenty of lakes. Now it hasn't been cold enough long enough in Burlington County to do any ice skating. Also, the snow kinda messed that up anyway. Sometimes you can shovel a light dry snow off of a well frozen pond or lake.

As I was driving, I thought I saw someone stuck in the ice at a local pond and stopped my car right there on the road. Luckily no one was anywhere behind me, so I put the window down to see what was going on. It was two teenage girls and a kayak. One was on the shore cheering on the one in the kayak and she tried to paddle out into the lake. I asked if they were OK and they just laughed and said they were out for an adventure.

Dennis Malloy photo

Someone else might have called the police or gone over to them and urged them to get out, but I didn't. I just laughed and said, "ok, be careful" and went on my way. They looked about 14 or 15 and in today's world, a strange man doesn't go up to some random girls and tell them what to do. Someone may call the cops on me or an irate parent might come out of a house and tell me to mind my own business, and that's what I did. At least the girl was IN a watercraft and not trying to walk on the ice, so that show enough awareness of the physics involved here.

A few years ago, my son was playing hockey with a bunch of his friends on the lake behind my house. So, some crazy person pushed a card table with bottles of soda and a stack of pizzas out onto the middle of the ice when they took a break. My only regret is that I didn't make the pizzas myself. Stay safe this winter!

Dennis Malloy photo

