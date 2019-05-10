Crazed naked man slammed infant to the ground, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — Video captured a frightening attack by a naked man on a baby, who he ripped from a stroller and "slammed it down" on the ground, investigators said.

The child on Monday suffered broken teeth, swelling of the face, scratches and bruises, police said in an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the news website Breaking AC .

Stephon Whitfield, 28, of Atlantic City, was under the influence of PCP when he pounded on the door of an apartment on Caspian Avenue, police said Tuesday . He then tried to get into a car and steal the driver's money, police said.

He then approached a woman pushing a nine-month-old baby.

A graphic video of the incident posted on YouTube shows a chaotic scene with lots of screaming as a crowd tries to get a naked Whitfield off the baby.

"Somebody get him," a woman screamed before a person kicks Whitfield in order to rescue the child. Another person is seen hitting Whitfield with a yellow object.

Whitfield was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility

