Naked, bleeding man in Atlantic City attacks baby, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — A naked, bleeding man was charged with assaulting an infant on Monday night, according to police.

Steve Whitefield, 28, of Atlantic City, was under the influence of narcotics when he pounded on the door of an apartment on Caspian Avenue, police said Tuesday. He then tried to get into a car and steal the driver's money, police said.

Then he approached a woman pushing a nine-month-old in a baby stroller, according to police.

Police did not disclose details of the attack on the baby but said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The baby was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Whitefield was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5