Crave a real NY/NJ bagel? This video teaches you how to make them

Growing up on Staten Island, then living most of my life in Central Jersey, I have become a bit of a bagel connoisseur—and yes, I am pronouncing connoisseur as "French" as possible.

The New York/New Jersey style of bagel is far better than any alternative elsewhere in the country, and once you leave the tri-state area, your opportunities to obtain them are few and far between.

There are even fakers WITHIN the tri-state area. One look at the bagels they have available will tell you all you need to know.

So, what makes a bagel a New York/New Jersey bagel? The New York Times spoke with Maria Balinska a few years back, author of "The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread." Balinska says the regional bagel "has a shiny crust with a little bit of hardness to it and a nice glaze. The inside is very chewy, but not overly doughy. It’s got a slight tang to the taste, and it’s not too big."

There are some people living in South Jersey or western Jersey who may not have ever experienced this. That's simply because the closer you get to Philadelphia, the bagels start to get a little weird.

Perhaps you know someone who recently moved out of state and they are panicking over the fact every bagel option they have around them is basically a frozen supermarket bagel.

And don't even get me started on the disaster taking place in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Ethan Chlebowski, host of a popular YouTube cooking show, has an episode where he teaches you how to make carb-tastic New York/New Jersey bagels at home.

Check out the how-to video below.

Here is a photo of Ethan's finished product. I could eat this entire picture.

Anyone who has ever experienced the classic NY/NJ bagel knows you don't settle. The next time you are about to buy a bagel that doesn't look quite like the New York/New Jersey bagel you've come to know and love ... and take for granted ... think about this option instead of settling for garbage. You are better than that.

Know your worth, and don't let bad bagels win.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.