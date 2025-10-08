Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Claims of special treatment have erupted in the the murder case involving two 17-year-old girls and their accused killer in Cranford.

The suspect, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, has family ties to law enforcement.

Is that why he was not immediately arrested the night of the murder?

Is that why police did not take his alleged stalking of one of the victims seriously and do anything to stop it?

A grieving community is demanding answers while a former police chief is criticizing the way officers handled this case.

Plus, there may finally be some good news for the Republican candidate for governor.

Keep scrolling to learn the details.

Pequannock student sex assault case (Credit: William Arnold Facebook, Pequannock School Studios via Youtube ) Pequannock student sex assault case (Credit: William Arnold Facebook, Pequannock School Studios via Youtube ) loading...

🚨 Morris County teacher accused of sex abuse of teen stays in jail

🚔 Police say encounters happened at school and in teacher’s car

🎭 Theater director being terminated, per school board actions

A high school teacher in Morris County has traded a theater stage for a holding cell as he faces accusations of sexually abusing a teen student for over a year and a half.

William Arnold, of Wayne, was back in court on Tuesday, a week after being charged with aggravated sexual assault and other offenses.

A Morris County Superior Court Judge has ordered him to remain in jail pending trial.

The 53-year-old Arnold has been the director of theatre and vocal music at Pequannock Township High School, where he was now suspended by the district.

NJ school NJ educator faces more sex assault charges (Credit: Darnell Williams Profile Photo via X , Getty Stock) NJ school NJ educator faces more sex assault charges (Credit: Darnell Williams Profile Photo via X , Getty Stock) loading...

🔶 Former NJ teacher Darnell Williams faces growing list of sex crime charges

🔶 Accusations now involve at least 5 young girls, over a span of years

🔶 Williams remains in jail as officials believe more victims may come forward

Charges have been stacking up against an Ocean County educator accused of molesting and sexually assaulting various children under his care.

Darnell Williams, of Manchester Township, was first arrested in August and has remained in Atlantic County jail.

The 34-year-old Williams has been accused of sexually assaulting three different female victims while working as a school supervisor in the Hamilton Township School District, in Mays Landing.

Police there began an investigation last winter, based on the first reported incident.

Barnegat High School football field, screen shot from @buckscountypisser Instagram Barnegat High School football field (Barnegat School District), screen shot from @buckscountypisser Instagram page (@buckscountypisser via Instagram) loading...

💦 Barnegat High School warns students against participating in the “Pee Challenge”

💦 A Bucks County teen gained 7,500 followers by posting “pee stream” clips

💦 Students face suspension, police referral, and even prosecution for participation

BARNEGAT — Students at Barnegat High School have been warned not to flush away their future by participating in the TikTok "Pee Challenge."

In a letter, Principal Patrick Magee says the challenge is “completely reprehensible,” damages property and creates serious health and safety risks.

According to a report in Forbes, participants in the "Pee Challenge" urinate in public places and then post video of the stream on social media. Videos usually show the stream, pan up to show where the person is, and then pans back down.

"Students who participate, attempt to participate or simulate participation in this trend will face school consequences. These consequences may include suspension, removal from school and referral to law enforcement for possible prosecution," Magee wrote.

The principal warned of disciplinary action extended to anyone who "follows, shares, reposts or promotes" the challenge.

⬛ Democrats bleeding voters before New Jersey governor’s race

This combination photo shows Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli (AP Photo: Mariam Zuhaib, left, and Ted Shaffrey, right) This combination photo shows Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli (AP Photo: Mariam Zuhaib, left, and Ted Shaffrey, right) loading...

🔴 Democrats see major registration losses ahead of the 2025 governor's race.

🔴 Republican numbers soar in New Jersey after Trump’s 2024 run.

🔴 Trends may reveal the winner between Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

The biggest factor in determining the next governor of New Jersey may be voter registration, which has shown a significant shift in favor of one party.

With the latest polls in disagreement, the winner of the upcoming Nov. 4 gubernatorial election is up in the air.

A recent Fox News poll shows, among likely voters, Democrat Mikie Sherrill with an 8-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, 50-42%.

Just two weeks earlier, the two candidates were tied at 43% in a poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill.

However, there's no uncertainty about the shocking shift in New Jersey voter registration.

In 2021, then-incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy beat Ciattarelli. Around 2.6 million ballots were cast, and Murphy won his second term by only 84,286 votes.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Democrats boasted a gap of 1.07 million registered voters in New Jersey.

It was a solid advantage in a historically blue state with 9.5 million residents.

Since then, Republicans have significantly closed the gap in voter registration.

Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazarro speaks at the Town Council meeting on 8/7/2025. (YouTube screengrab via CranfordTV35) Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazarro speaks at the Town Council meeting on 8/7/2025. (YouTube screengrab via CranfordTV35) loading...

For the first time since two 17-year-old girls were murdered in town, the Cranford Township Committee met.

It was an emotional and passionate meeting.

It has been revealed by investigators a 17-year-old with family ties to law enforcement stalked one of the victims for weeks before he allegedly ran her and her best friend over with a Jeep.

Because the victim is a minor, few details about the case can legally be released to the public.

That prompted Cranford Police Chief Matthew Nazarro to urge the public to stop speculating about the case on social media.

"Misinformation can spread quickly and complicate the investigation," Nazarro said, "Potentially hindering the pursuit of justice."

Some residents pleaded with the council to make it easier to report incidents of stalking and offer more protections to stalking victims.

The family of one of the victims, Maria Niotis, says they contacted police about the suspect's creepy behavior, but police did nothing.

Some have suggested they did not act on the potential threat because of the suspect's family ties to law enforcement.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas (via GoFundMe), flowers left in the memory at crash scene on Burnside Ave in Cranford Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas (via GoFundMe), flowers left in the memory at crash scene on Burnside Ave in Cranford (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

💔 Two Cranford teens were killed in a crash involving a 17-year-old suspect

👮Allegations swirl of “special treatment” due to the suspect’s police ties.

⚖️ Retired chief says charges should have been filed the night of the crash.

CRANFORD — A retired police chief is breaking ranks with the blue wall and accusing law enforcement of failing two slain teenage girls whose deaths have shaken New Jersey.

Ryan Greco, who led the Cranford Police Department until his retirement last year, says the 17-year-old suspect accused of running down Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas should have been charged and detained the night of the crash.

The Garwood suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Friends and neighbors also say the suspect stalked and harassed Niotis but police did not do enough.

The suspect's uncle is Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro, who lives in Cranford and responded to the crash scene on Sept. 29. The suspect's father is a retired police officer who worked in another municipality.

These connections have sparked speculation of a conflict of interest. Greco defended Battiloro’s integrity but stopped short of defending the investigation itself.

“This is a time to demand transparency, accountability, and justice,” Greco said, urging calm but firm pressure from the community.

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

High expenses necessary to raise just one kid in NJ Living Wage calculates the average costs and salaries necessary to raise children in a given region or state across the country. Below is the 2024 breakdown for just one child in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.