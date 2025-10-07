💦 Barnegat High School warns students against participating in the “Pee Challenge”

BARNEGAT — Students at Barnegat High School have been warned not to flush away their future by participating in the TikTok "Pee Challenge."

In a letter, Principal Patrick Magee says the challenge is “completely reprehensible,” damages property and creates serious health and safety risks.

According to a report in Forbes, participants in the "Pee Challenge" urinate in public places and then post video of the stream on social media. Videos usually show the stream, pan up to show where the person is, and then pans back down.

"Students who participate, attempt to participate or simulate participation in this trend will face school consequences. These consequences may include suspension, removal from school and referral to law enforcement for possible prosecution," Magee wrote.

Don't share videos, either

The principal warned of disciplinary action extended to anyone who "follows, shares, reposts or promotes" the challenge.

A participant in the challenge over the river in Bucks County posted several videos on the @buckscountypisser Instagram page showing him at several high schools. Since the first video was posted, the account has gained 7,500 followers.

The challenge has led to some bathrooms at a Montana high school being closed. Police in Bristol, Connecticut, said they are investigating several reports.

