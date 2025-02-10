Could this be the next pizza craze in New Jersey?

A few weeks ago, we asked our listeners to tell us what the best pizza toppings are for a New Jersey pizza. There were plenty of suggestions from the usual to the absurd, yes including pineapple.

But the one that got us most curious was from a listener who told us about a pizza served at Dee Dee's Pizza in Highland Park.

It combines two very popular flavors that aren't normally found on a pizza but kinda make sense. One of the most popular pasta dishes in New Jersey is Vodka Rigatoni. It can be made with any pasta but usually it's on Rig.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's a blush sauce made with tomato sauce, vodka and cream. Also one of the more popular bagel types here in Jersey is an "everything bagel". It's covered with just about every spice there is, thus the name everything.

Dee Dee's makes a pie with vodka sauce and of course mozzarella cheese (we assume) and everything spice on the crust. So, I decided to make one at home and try it out on the troops at work. It was a big hit! With all due respect to Dee Dee's, here's how I made it.

How to make New Jersey's vodka sauce pizza Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

