At least one NJ politician has the balls to do the right thing

Assemblyman Mike Torrissi Jr., R-Burlington, is calling for the unauthorized immigrant charged with armed assault and carjacking to get deported.

I live in the area where the carjacking occurred, and I know how it had people rattled for weeks.

If it was committed by a legal citizen, then make sure he gets all of the punishment that the justice system can dole out. The fact that someone who shouldn't be here may committed the crime makes it easy. Get him out. Done!

If you or I committed a crime in a foreign country, we would expect to be tossed out. As a matter of fact, I would prefer it. Spending time in any prison is no picnic, but the conditions here in the United States are preferable to any foreign country.

It's time to try and repair the damage that has been done over the past four years by having an open border that allowed unfettered, uncontrolled immigration. We don't know who those people are and what their intentions are.

Immigration is an integral part of what makes the United States such a unique and special place but it must be done legally.

Both sets of my grandparents came here in the early part of the last century when the country was starving for low-wage workers. They came here legally and assimilated into American society.

Many of the people who came in illegally are looking for a better life and to make an honest living, but the ones who come here and commit crimes, especially like the violent crime that this idiot did, have to go. And thank God we have legislators like Mike Torrissi who feel the same way and aren't afraid to stand up and say so.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

