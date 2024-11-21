Cops: Man strangled his cellmate to death in Burlington County Jail

Rondale Holloman (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)/Burlington County Jail (Google Maps)/Canva

An inmate at Burlington County Jail has been charged with killing his cellmate.

According to the county prosecutor's office, 37-year-old Rondale Holloman strangled his cellmate to death earlier this month.

An investigation kicked off in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, when corrections officers became aware that Holloman had attacked 74-year-old Kenneth Bulle, who was pronounced dead at the jail, the prosecutor's office said.

Holloman, of Burlington Township, has been in the jail since September on an aggravated assault charge.

SEE ALSO: Hit-and-run of NJ father still unsolved

According to police, Bulle, of Mount Holly, was charged in October with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Following an investigation into the incident, Holloman was charged with murder. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury.

An autopsy determined that Bulle died as a result of manual strangulation.

