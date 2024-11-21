NEWARK — A $5,000 reward is being offered for solid information related to a hit and run that took the life of a pedestrian in 2021.

Specifically, the Essex County Crime Stoppers program is offering the reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for the tragic incident that occurred near the intersection of Avon Avenue and South 18th Street in Newark.

According to authorities, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck 42-year-old Rajon Collins on Sept. 12, 2021. He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

Avon Ave. and South 18th Street in Newark

Officials say they're in possession of surveillance footage that shows two individuals fleeing from the Jeep after the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Tips can be kept confidential.

Rajon was born in 1978 in Florida, according to his obituary. He finished his education in Newark.

"Sonny was charismatic, full of life, and always had a great sense of humor," his obituary says.

He was a loving father to three daughters.

