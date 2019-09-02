Cops look for van they say struck and killed man, left on NJ lawn

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police say a man who died after being found unresponsive on the front lawn of a township home appears to have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the Drum Point Rd. home at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, and found the man, as reported by the Asbury Park Press. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that the man had been walking along the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.

The victim's name hadn't been released as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of family.

Ocean County prosecutors and the medical examiner's office are investigating.

The Asbury Park Press also reported that the vehicle was believed to be "a mid-to-late 1990s Dodge 1500 work van. It would have damage to the front passenger side, including a broken headlight."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call investigators.

