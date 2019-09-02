Barnegat man charged after hit and run that killed Brick man, 28

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County driver is accused of a hit and run that left a 28-year-old man dead on the front lawn of a township home late Sunday.

Robert R. Berenger, of Brick, was struck by a vehicle on Drum Point Rd., between Cherry Quay Rd and Circle Dr just before 11 p.m. Sept. 1, according to Sgt. Keith Donnelly.

Berenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that Berenger had been walking along the shoulder of the road when he was hit from behind by an eastbound work van that fled the scene.

Witness accounts of the vehicle and incident led police to a 1997 green Dodge Ram van with significant damage, consistent with the crash, in a residential neighborhood off Drum Point Road, Donnelly said.

Police found the vehicle owner and after interviewing him, they arrested 37-year-old Craig Menth Jr., of Barnegat.

Menth was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in a death. He also was also with careless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to report an accident.

The victim's brother, Rob Tomkins, shared an emotional Facebook post late Monday afternoon, which said "We weren't gonna say much because it's under investigation still but some people cant keep there mouths shut. Can't believe this is true only scumbags could hit somebody and KILL them and keep going your complete trash is all u are it's a good thing they got caught rest easy my little brother Robert Berenger. Trust me Justice WILL be served."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call investigators.

