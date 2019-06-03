Cops’ & firefighters’ hockey game honors 7-year-old who died of cancer

MIDDLETOWN — For the first time, the Holmdel-based Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer is partnering with the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association and the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association for a charity hockey game, to honor one of the foundation's "angels" who succumbed to brain cancer last year.

The year before his very untimely death at age 7 in January 2018, Jake "The Tank" Honig of Howell had been made an honorary officer by his hometown police department. (See our previous coverage of Jake's story here , here , here , and here .) So when Howell PD approached Frances Foundation president and founder Bob Heugle about a hockey fundraiser, Heugle felt it was a natural fit. The Frances Foundation, after all, is named after Heugle's mother, herself a cancer victim, in tribute to her love and care for kids.

"We're very, very grateful to the state PBA team and the state FMBA team. Very, very grateful for this event, for this opportunity," Heugle said.

The Frances Foundation is also honoring the "Be Like Jake" movement as part of this fundraiser, joining with the Honig family to bring smiles to other young cancer patients' faces. Funds also go toward research and, most immediately, helping families cover the costs of medical bills, transportation costs, and even rent or mortgage payments for some single parents.

The game will be this coming Sunday, June 9, at Ice World in Middletown, beginning at 5 p.m.

"What can be greater about New Jersey than first responders giving their time and efforts for a cause like ours?" Heugle said. "That says it all about New Jersey and how we care about each other."

For tickets and more information, visit francesfoundation.net .

