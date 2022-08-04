Cops find woman seen yelling for help white truck on NJ highway

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police found the driver and woman who had been seen Wednesday afternoon yelling for help from the cab of a white Volvo tractor-trailer.

The grisly scene on Route 130 was witnessed by a passerby who called police. The report led to an alarming alert seeking the public's help in finding the truck.

Township police on Thursday said that they located the truck and its occupants later on Wednesday in Woodbridge.

Officials released few details but the information that they did provide indicates that this may have been a domestic incident rather than an abduction. Police told the media that the truck driver and woman knew each other.

The witness had seen the woman with blood on her face. Police did not say how the woman was injured or whether anyone had been charged with a crime.

A witness told police that a woman who appeared to have blood on her face was pulled back into the truck cab around 2:40 p.m.

Police later released grainy video showing the incident in front of Dayton Toyota.

"We're following a number of leads. There's tips from around the country. California, Texas, Maryland trying to identify this truck," South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 earlier on Thursday. "Like the detective sergeant told me, we're tracking down a needle in a haystack and we're going through all the hay."

Other law enforcement agencies involved

South Brunswick police are still leading the investigation but are working with several law enforcement agencies including the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, State police and the FBI.

"We don't know what we have," Ryan said.

Ryan also asked anyone who was on the streets in the area to check their dashcam video footage.

"We would encourage anyone who traveled on Ridge Road or Route 130 between 1:30 and 2:00 and has video we would really appreciate it," Ryan said.

The woman in the truck was described as Hispanic, in her 20s with long brown hair and a brown flannel shirt.

The driver was described as an older, bearded, bald white man wearing a blue shirt.

Police asked anyone with information about the woman or the truck to call them at 732-329-4646.

