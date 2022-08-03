NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a white tractor-trailer that was seen Wednesday with a woman passenger screaming for help.

A witness told South Brunswick police that they saw the woman inside the truck cab parked along Route 130 near Dayton Toyota.

The witness said the woman appeared to have blood on her face.

The witness told police that the man behind the wheel pulled the woman back and drove the cab south on Route 130, exiting at Ridge Road.

Police said video images show the truck on Route 130 and they released an image of the truck in hopes that someone could provide more information.

The woman in the truck was described as Hispanic, in her 20s with long brown hair and a brown flannel shirt.

The driver was described as an older, bearded, bald white man wearing a blue shirt.

Police asked anyone with information about the woman or the truck to call them at 732-329-4646.

