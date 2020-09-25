Cops find more secret videos at another school where HVAC tech worked

Investigators say they have found more secret videos of school children taken by a contractor who was charged with secretly recording restroom videos at another school.

The latest charges against Gregory Mahley, 51, accuse him of recording "multiple victims" in a bathroom at Cape May County Technical High School on Oct. 15, 2013, March 20, 2014, and April 22, 2014.

The latest charges — 10 counts each of child endangerment and possession of child pornography — were filed by Cape May prosecutors.

Previously, Camden County prosecutors recently charged him with doing the same through an air conditioning vent at a middle school girl's restroom in Gloucester Township.

After the first discovery, investigators consulted with his employer since 2012, Multi-Temp Mechanical Inc., to track where else he had worked.

Gloucester Township police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office learned that he had worked at the Cape May County Technical High School, the Middle Township school district, and the administrative office of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority. Cape May prosecutors said all those locations have been checked and no mirrors or recording devices have been found.

Camden prosecutors said Mahley installed mirrors on the interior doors of the bathroom stalls at the Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township. Police said they found video on devices in his home and in his work truck.