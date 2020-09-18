HVAC tech spied on middle school girls and made videos, NJ cops say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An HVAC tech charged with secretly recording girls in a middle school bathroom through the air conditioning vent was found to have more videos at his home and in his work truck, according to police.

Township police said a staff member at the Glen Landing Middle School noticed someone looking through an the air conditioning vent in the ceiling on September 9.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, an employee of Westville contractor Multi-Temp Mechanical Inc., was found in a utility closet and arrested. He was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a child and invasion of privacy.

Police said Mahley had installed mirrors on the interior doors of the a bathroom stalls and inspected all schools and facilities that Mahley, an employee of Multi-Temp for eight years, may have had access to.

Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill Mayer on Thursday said investigators found videos of six girls and one adult. The videos were found on multiple devices seized from Mahley’s West Deptford home and his work vehicle, according to Mayer.

Mahley was charged with seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), eight counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, and seven counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography). Additional devices are still being checked.

Multi-Temp Mechanical has cooperated with the investigation, according to Mayer, whose written statement described Mahley as a "former employee" of the company.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Mahley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

