A Burlington County man has been charged after seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, according to officials.

Hazleton Newman, 31, of the Chatsworth section of Woodland Township, was speaking with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl "via electronic platforms and other forms of communication," according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Instead, he was going back and forth with law enforcement officials.

The investigation was a joint effort by members of the MCPO Computer Crimes Unit and Special Victims Bureau, as well as the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officials are seeking additional information about Newman's activities. Anyone with information can contact MCPO Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Newman remains detained in Monmouth County. He's been charged with luring, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted sexual assault of a minor.

It was unknown Friday whether Newman had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

