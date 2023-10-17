Cops and cannabis — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Slain Philadelphia Police officer Richard Mendez

PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey teen was arrested early Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer Richard Mendez inside a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

Philadelphia police said Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and New Jersey State Police in Cherry Hill after discovering his location around 2 a.m.

A $10 billion surplus sounds nice on the surface, but it loses its glamour once you know there's a much larger debt amount creeping behind the scenes.

In their latest report on states' finances, the think tank Truth in Accounting has ranked New Jersey dead last — again — among the 50 states.

Based upon the latest audited financial report for fiscal year 2022, New Jersey receives a financial grade of an "F" in the report.

Should NJ cops be able to smoke weed when off duty?

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fullop is filing a federal lawsuit to ban cops from using cannabis, even when on their own time.

Fullop says federal law supercedes a NJ directive that towns cannot punish cops for weed use when off duty.

JERSEY CITY — Three people were killed in a horrific head-on crash early Monday morning.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said a Kia sedan and a BMW SUV collided on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street around 12:45 a.m. The driver of the Kia, identified as Dylan Weidenfeld, 26, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead at scene.

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s important for dog and cat parents to take as many precautions as possible to protect them. According to The American Kennel Club, calls to poison control usually increase by 12% during this holiday season.

Between candy, decorations, and costumes, there are many things around that can be potentially toxic for our four-legged furballs.



