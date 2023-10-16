Horrific Jersey City crash leaves ‘multiple’ people dead, injured

🚨 The early morning crash involved 'multiple fatalities and injuries'

JERSEY CITY — Several people were killed in a horrific crash just after midnight early Monday.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez in a message on X, formerly Twitter, said there were "multiple fatalities and injuries" in the crash on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street.

Pictures from the scene show at least two vehicles involved including one mangled car leaning up against a wall. A bicycle is also leaning against the wall just ahead of the car. One photo shows a blue SUV with its air bags deployed with tires, shattered glass and a stuffed animal on the ground.

Impact on the morning commute

Paterson Plank Road was closed northbound into the Monday morning commute between Manhattan Avenue and Palisade Avenue. The lanes were still closed as of 7:45 a.m. The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management advised there could be an impact on traffic heading for the city.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported thermal imaging cameras were used to check the wreckage for additional victims.

Suarez did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the identities of anyone involved in the crash. Markings on the road indicate the speed limit is 25 mph in that area of the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

