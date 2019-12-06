COPLINE: standing up and supporting NJ cops

Police officers taking their own lives has become a rising trend that needs to be addressed in a meaningful way by getting to the root cause. Many politicians and pundits talk a good game and discuss 'awareness', but the reality is our cops need support and real help.

I've spent the better part of the past 4+ years on the morning show honoring courageous officers in New Jersey Law Enforcement on #BlueFriday. Through that program, I've met some extraordinary people who serve our communities every day.

There are a couple of takeaways when you get to know cops up close and personal. First, they have two things to accomplish every day. They need to do their job and perform at the highest level knowing that lives are at stake and the scrutiny of the media and activists is bearing down on them. They also simply want to return home to their families after the shift. That's it. Do your job and get home safe.

Unfortunately, many of the clickbait loudmouths in the media who pretend to be objective journalists make the job harder by exploiting out-of-context videos and writing misleading and dangerous headlines. Add to that the stress of the actual job.

How many people could come upon a scene with a dismembered 18 month old child murdered by a drugged out adult and return to the job a couple hours later to pull over a speeder? How many among us could keep their composure in the face of unspeakable horrors and life threatening situations where cops are being shot at and are still expected to bring in the perpetrator without incident? How many among us could face those trying emotion and physical trials only to return home and have some hack journalist criticize every move and act as if the criminals have the same moral standing as the police officer? You know the answer.

Cops are a special breed. They are answering a calling. It's clearly more than a job and a simple career choice. One of the other issues that make the job of a cop harder is the concern that if they need to get something off their chest, they will be seen as weak and might even jeopardize their career and therefore the financial future of their family.

I'm proud that there are people in our community who are stepping up to solve that specific problem. One of these heroes is Stephanie Samuels. She is the founder of a group called COPLINE which is a 24/7 support line for cops to call anonymously when they need a helpful ear.

Stephanie and Detective Christopher Bleistine from the Montgomery PD joined me on the air to discuss how they are working hard to save the lives of our heroes in Blue.

Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

Support this group if you are able. On New Years Eve at midnight there will be a 5k run on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach at the Jersey Shore. It's a huge fundraiser for the group and a great way to start the New Year for a very important cause.

