Cop stabbed from behind on Camden sidewalk

🚨A Camden County police officer was checking on a business around 6 p.m.

🚨He was stabbed from behind on the sidewalk, according to the CCPD police chief

🚨The stabbed officer has been with the department for two years

CAMDEN — A Camden County police officer was stabbed during a “business check” on Sunday night.

The officer was at the business in the area of Broadway and Chestnut Street in Camden late Sunday afternoon, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez told reporters the officer got out of his patrol vehicle and was speaking to someone outside the business for less than a minute when he was stabbed in the neck.

Richard Dennis, 38, of Sicklerville was apprehended minutes later in the area of South 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue and charged with first degree attempted murder, weapons and assault charges, according to MacAulay. He is being held at Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing. MacAulay did not disclose a motive.

One of three police shootings in the U.S.

Rodriguez said the 23-year-old officer, whose identity was not disclosed, has been with Camden County police for two years and is a former U.S. Marine. He is being treated at Cooper University Hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement he is grateful to members of law enforcement who responded to the scene and detailed Dennis. He also took note of other fatal shootings in Pennsylvania and Virginia during the weekend.

"No acts of violence can be condoned, in particular ones that target our heroic law enforcement professionals. Our heartfelt prayers are with the officer who was injured, the responding officers, and their loved ones waiting, hoping for their safe return home."

