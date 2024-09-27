A Burlington County man who was sentenced for drug and firearm offenses in 2019 is back in court for similar reasons.

Law enforcement officials caught on to the defendant's alleged actions after he showed up at a hospital with a minor who had overdosed on cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Sellinger announced on Tuesday that Daniel Garcia, 27, of Maple Shade, has been charged for possessing methamphetamine that he intended to distribute, and for being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

On June 23, Garcia and another individual rushed a minor to the hospital because the minor was not breathing and unresponsive. Drug screening tests found the minor was positive for cocaine.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant at Garcia's home and found cash, a gun, ammunition, and drug packaging paraphernalia, according to officials. A day later, a search of the vehicle Garcia was driving uncovered a laundry bag containing $150,000 cash, three loaded guns, drug packaging material, and a series of illegal drugs, including meth, cocaine, and MDMA, officials said.

Surveillance video reviewed during the investigation showed Garcia returning to an apartment after leaving the hospital and placing the bag of cash inside the trunk of his vehicle.

According to the complaint, Garcia pleaded guilty in January 2019 to possession with intent to distribute drugs, and possession of a firearm while committing a drug trafficking offense. In March 2019, Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for the crimes.

The new methamphetamine charge is punishable by prison and a maximum fine of $10 million. The firearms charge carries a maximum prison term of 15 years and maximum fine of $250,000.

A court appearance still needs to be scheduled.

Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately available.

